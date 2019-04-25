Cadet Club activities

Orienteering: Over the course of the weekend, April 13-14, the West Point Orienteering team participated in the Quantico Intercollegiate Championships in Quantico, Virginia.

The event involved a middle, relay and long course throughout the two-day competition.

As a result of their stellar performance, the team won its 15th consecutive Intercollegiate Championship. Individually, Class of 2020 Cadet Brigitte Bordelon finished second overall in the female collegiate category and Class of 2021 Cadet Joseph Heindrichs finished fourth in the male collegiate category. The team now shifts its focus to the upcoming West Point National Meet.