Cadet Club activities

Triathlon: The West Point Triathlon team traveled to Tempe, Arizona, April 5-6 for the USAT Collegiate Club National Championships. Twenty-one cadets competed across three races over Friday and Saturday. The team placed sixth overall out of a collegiate field of 43 teams. Class of 2021 Cadet Emily Landeryou had a stellar weekend by winning both the Draft Legal and Overall Combined events. The Overall Combined takes into account the individuals performance in the Draft Legal, Olympic and Mixed Team Relay races. Class of 2020 Cadet Thatcher Shepard placed 10th overall in the Draft Legal race on Friday and led the men’s team on Saturday in the Olympic Distance event. West Point was again well represented in the Mixed Team Relay by placing sixth overall with a team consisting of Class of 2021 Cadet Gabriel Fuhrman, Class of 2020 Cadet Hannah White, Class of 2022 Cadet Thomas Batt and Landeryou. At the awards ceremony, Class of 2021 Cadet Sarah Martin was recognized for having the fastest run time in the 10-kilometer run portion of the Olympic Distance. Class of 2022 Cadet Rylie Fry was also recognized as having the sixth fastest time in the 1,500-meter swim portion of the Olympic Distance.