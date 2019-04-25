Cadet Club activities

Volleyball: The Army Volleyball team qualified to participate in the Regional championships after winning its North D1 Division at Syracuse. During pool play at College Park, Maryland in early April, Army faced off against West Virginia University, University of Delaware and Virginia Tech. The team attempted a new line up for the tournament due to some recent injuries and unfortunately came up short in all three matches. All matches were tight however, and the team learned what it needed to work on in this final week of practice before nationals. The level of competition it faced was far greater than what it will see at nationals and prepared itself to take home the gold at Nationals in Denver. Army earned three slots of the D1 North All Star Team with Class of 2019 Cadet Michael Gulczynski earning overall league MVP.