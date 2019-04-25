DFL Spanish Forum visits Chilean Embassy, I-ADB’s Cultural Day

By Class of 2021 Cadet Stephanie Myles and Maj. George Gurrola

(From left to right) Mexican Exchange Officer at the U.S. Military Academy Lt. Col. Ivan Ramos-Ortiz, Class of 2021 Cadet Felix Trevino, Class of 2020 Cadet Georgia Cervantes, Class of 2022 Cadet Sean Wilson, Class of 2021 Cadet Ashley Buhr, Ambassador to the U.S. Alfonso Silva Navarro, Class of 2021 Cadets Heather Yoshii, Stephanie Myles, Nathaniel Rodriguez and Alex Athanassis, Club OIC Maj. George Gurrola and Chilean Army Col. Edward Slater. Courtesy Photos

(From left to right) Mexican Exchange Officer at the U.S. Military Academy Lt. Col. Ivan Ramos-Ortiz, Class of 2021 Cadets Alex Athanassis, Stephanie Myles, Ashley Buhr and Heather Yoshii, Mexican Attaché to the U.S. BG Bertoto, Class of 2020 Cadet Georgia Cervantes, Club OIC Maj. George Gurrola, Class of 2021 Cadet Felix Trevino, Class of 2022 Cadet Sean Wilson and Class of 2021 Cadet Nathaniel Rodriguez.

As the Army prioritizes building relationships and learning from other cultures, the Spanish Forum remains at the forefront of educating and immersing cadets in language and culture. From April 5-7, the Spanish Forum traveled to Washington D.C. to visit the Chilean Embassy and participate in the 20th annual Inter-American Defense Board’s Cultural Day.

Led by Class of 2021 Cadet Stephanie Myles, eight cadets from the Spanish Forum gained regional and cultural experience, while practicing their language skills.

The Spanish Forum Cadets visited the Chilean Embassy speaking with both its diplomatic and military missions. Cadets received a brief in Spanish regarding the Chilean Military Mission’s role and responsibilities.

The visit was highlighted by a rare meet-and-greet with Chile’s Ambassador to the United States Alfonso Silva Navarro.

Cadets then participated in a panel discussing several aspects of the U.S.-Chile relationship, including political, economic and military factors.

At the Inter-American Defense Board’s Cultural Day, the Spanish Forum cadets also met with various military attaches from the Latin American region.

The event hosted embassy and military staff from across the Western Hemisphere to familiarize others with their own unique culture. From food-tastings and cultural demonstrations, to practicing their Spanish language skills, cadets experienced cultures and customs from 14 different countries.

Maj. Gen.Luis Rodriguez Bucio, the head of the Council of Delegates, personally invited the Spanish Forum and welcomes more USMA cadet participation in the future.

The Department of Foreign Languages and the Spanish Forum seek to develop leaders of character through education in the Spanish language and culture.

This type of event helps strengthen mil-to-mil relationships and building confidence and understanding of other militaries that will undoubtedly help cadets lead in tomorrow’s complex security environment.