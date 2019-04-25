KACH physician selected for clinician scholar award

By Robert K. Lanier Public Affairs Officer, Keller Army Community Hospital

Maj. David J. Tennent, a fellow at the John A. Feagin Jr. Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship at West Point, was selected to receive the 2019 Cdr. Michael T. Mazurek Clinician Scholar Award April 2.

This award, which is presented by the Society of Military Orthopaedic Surgeons (SOMOS), recognizes the individual who best exemplifies Cdr. Mazurek’s commitment to excellence in military orthopaedic education and research.

“Maj. Tennent’s commitment to clinical research is evident through the outstanding work he has completed throughout his career and we look forward to his continued leadership in orthopaedic research and education,” said Cdr. Lance LeClere, M.D., First Vice President, SOMOS.

”Maj. Tennent has shown his acumen for research throughout his residency and has continued this commitment during his Fellowship year as noted by his 34 peer reviewed research publications, 49 research presentations, multiple book chapters and numerous research awards,” Lt. Col. Matthew Posner, M.D., director of the John A. Feagin Jr. Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship at West Point, said.

“The training and educational opportunities provided by the Cdr. Mazurek award, through the Clinician Scholar Career Development program, will serve to further enhance his abilities as a clinician, researcher and educator. Maj. Tennent embodies the purpose of this award through his intense commitment to military orthopaedic education and research,” Posner added.

Tennent is the fourth John A. Feagin Jr. Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellow to receive the Mazurek award in its eight-year existence.

As the award recipient, Tennent will participate in the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons/Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation/Orthopaedic Research Society’s Clinician Scholar Development Program (CSDP) in September. Additionally, he will attend the SOMOS 61st annual meeting in December where he will receive the award and make a presentation about CSDP, describe how he benefited from the training, current educational and research projects, and how he will utilize the training in their future endeavors.

The other John A. Feagin Jr. Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellow recipients of this award are: Maj. Travis C. Burns, M.D. (2012); Maj. Jonathan F. Dickens, M.D. (2013); and Maj. Jeanne C. Patzkowski, M.D. (2015).