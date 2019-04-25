Statue unveiling for Grant at 1 p.m. today on the Plain

By the West Point Public Affairs Office

This afternoon, the U.S. Military Academy will have a new permanent resident on The Plain.

In a ceremony starting at 1 p.m., West Point will officially unveil a statue of Ulysses S. Grant, USMA Class of 1843, one of two presidents to graduate from the academy.

The statue will be the first added to The Plain since a statue of Dwight D. Eisenhower was unveiled in 1983.

The area around The Plain also includes statues of George Patton, George Washington, Douglas MacArthur, Sylvanus Thayer and John Sedgwick.

“Ulysses S. Grant embodied the West Point motto of Duty, Honor, Country,” Professor and Head of the Department of History Col. Ty Seidule said. “As a soldier, he led an army that emancipated four million people, ended slavery and saved the United States of America. The Grant statue will inspire generations of cadets to become leaders of principle and integrity for the nation.”

The statue is being dedicated to mark 150 years since Grant was inaugurated for his first of two terms as president.

It was sculpted by Paula Slater and donated by Bob McDonald, USMA Class of 1975, and his family.

Grant will be featured in his four-star Union Army uniform. The bronze statue stands 7 feet 6 inches tall on a 4 foot 6 inch granite base.

The statue was installed last week and will be officially unveiled around 1:50 p.m. following a ceremony featuring a performance by the West Point Band and a procession by the West Point Cadet Equestrian team honoring Grant’s reputation as an expert horseman.