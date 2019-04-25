West Point Band presents 2019 ‘Music Under the Stars” Concert Series

Story and photo by the West Point Band

The West Point Band is proud to announce its “Music Under the Stars” 2019 summer concert series at West Point’s Trophy Point Amphitheater. Continue the tradition and soak in the history and majesty of West Point as you take in a concert while overlooking the waters that George Washington called “the key to the continent.”

Audiences are welcome to bring picnics, visit the beautiful and historic grounds of the U.S. Military Academy, and enjoy scenic Hudson River views while the West Point Band performs music ranging from the best of classical, jazz, Broadway and patriotic to pop, rock, country and today’s top hits.

These concerts are free and open to everyone.

On June 8 at 7:30 p.m. the West Point Band’s Jazz Ensemble presents a tribute to percussion master and bandleader Art Blakey titled “Get the Message! The Centennial Celebration of Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers.”

During his career, which spanned more than six decades, Blakey’s band, The Jazz Messengers, was considered the quintessential forum for musicians who wished to hone their talent and leave their own mark on the jazz scene. Come join the West Point Jazz Ensemble for an incredible evening of music as they honor this iconic and influential jazz mentor.

Come join the West Point Band on June 15 at 7:30 p.m. for “March Along, Sing Our Song: Army Birthday Celebration,” commemorating 244 years of selfless service to the nation. There’s no better place to celebrate another year in the Army’s storied history than on the historic grounds of the U.S. Military Academy, overlooking the beautiful Hudson River. The performance kicks off with a streamer ceremony and ends with a cake cutting, in true birthday fashion.

On June 22 at 7:30 p.m., the West Point Band will present “Strike Up the Band!” Join us as we welcome West Point Band Alumni back to the stage for a wonderful evening of musical collaboration with the West Point Concert Band. Bring the whole family and enjoy a picnic overlooking the Hudson River while you listen to music under the stars.

The West Point Band’s Benny Havens Band will present “West Point Block Party” at 7:30 p.m. June 29. Join West Point’s official party band for some carefree summer fun as they kick off the summer with their own A-list playlist, featuring classic rock and pop favorites to old school hip-hop and R&B.

The West Point Band’s Independence Day Celebration will be presented at 7:30 p.m. July 6, with a rain date of July 7. There’s no better way to celebrate America’s independence than with the Army’s oldest band! Grab a blanket, bring a picnic and enjoy a wide variety of music ranging from traditional field music to today’s popular hits, and everything in between. Guests are advised to arrive early, as this impressive celebration of music and fireworks is one of the best attended events of the year.

On July 13 at 7:30 p.m., the West Point Band will present “Sunset with a Soundtrack.”

The breathtaking Hudson River view at Trophy Point is truly a sight to behold—and when set to the soundtrack of Army’s oldest band, it makes for an evening you won’t soon forget. Join the West Point Concert Band for an entertaining program of world-class music under the stars.

The West Point Band will present “At the Point” at 7:30 p.m. July 20. Bring your family, friends and a picnic, and treat yourself to a relaxing evening of superb music set to the beautiful backdrop of Trophy Point and the Hudson River.

The West Point Band’s Benny Havens Band will present “I Love Rock N’ Roll” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3. Come grab front row seats to this legendary live performance featuring some of rock music’s greats, as performed by the one and only Benny Havens Band. Trophy Point will come alive with all the power chords, epic drum fills, blistering guitar solos and outstanding vocals of your favorite rock anthems—all set to the gorgeous backdrop of the best view in the Hudson Valley.

On Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m., the West Point Band will present “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

Join us at scenic Trophy Point for a superb performance by the talented musicians of the concert band. This captivating, family-friendly program will send you home with a song in your heart.

The West Point Band’s Benny Havens Band will present its popular “Dancing Under the Stars” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Trophy Point becomes the Hudson Valley’s most scenic dance floor as the band invites you to the stage to Dougie, Mashed Potato or Foxtrot to the best of swing, disco, Latin, country, funk, hip-hop, Motown and more. Bring the whole family—or just that special someone—and spend a night dancing under the stars.

The “Music Under the Stars” summer concert series will conclude with West Point’s Labor Day Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, with a rain date of Sept. 2. This annual favorite features performances from the Concert Band, Hellcats and Benny Havens Band, topped off with a performance of 1812 Overture with live cannon fire and a magnificent fireworks display.

The West Point Band asks that all concertgoers RSVP to each performance at www.westpointband.eventbrite.com. Printed tickets are not needed, however, RSVPing will allow you to receive up-to-date concert information, including notification of any weather cancellations.

Unlike previous years, most performances in the 2019 season do not have an inclement weather site.

For complete information on the Music Under the Stars season, visit https://westpointband.com/trophypoint.html.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets and to serve as ambassadors of the U.S. Military Academy and the Army to local, national and international communities.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.