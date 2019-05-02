ANNOUNCEMENTS

Death Notice for Cadet Peter L. Zhu

Anyone with debts owed to or by the estate of Cadet Peter L. Zhu should contact Capt. Jae Y. Yu, the Summary Court officer for the Soldier.

Zhu passed away at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York on Feb. 28. Call Yu at 856-206-2536 or email him at jae.yu@westpoint.edu.

Yoga

TRIBE—Teach Resiliency, Increase Balance and Endurance—Yoga, is offering a weekend workshop for certified yoga teachers and active duty military who are interested in bringing the physical and mindfulness practices of yoga to the military.

This is a 12-hour course that is registered under Yoga Alliance for CEC’s. The workshop is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Highland Falls.

For more details, email tribeyogamilitary@gmail.com.

The Bass Club at West Point

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members.

The Bass Club shares angling knowledge, conducts tournaments, promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of West Point outdoor recreation.

Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

For more details, contact toddmess@aol.com or go to http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

Spring Organ Recital at Cadet Chapel

Throughout the spring, West Point will offer organ recitals at the Cadet Chapel.

The next recital is 2:30 p.m. Sunday by Bruce Xu (first place, Southeast Region AGO compeition).

Superintendent’s Golf Scramble (MWR item)

The Superintendent’s Golf Scramble at the West Point Golf Course is set for three dates–May 16, Aug. 15 and Oct. 17.

The scrambles are open to the West Point community and their guests to build camaraderie and socialize with West Point leadership.

These are four person-team scrambles. These outings will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

To sign-up, call 845-938-2435. For more details, go to golfatwestpoint.com. There is a nominal fee.

Framing and engraving with West Point Arts and Crafts (MWR item)

The custom framing experts at Arts and Crafts can turn any achievement into a timeless work of art.

Choose from more than 500 quality moldings, 450 acid-free mats and opt for UV-protective glass to prevent fading.

They also offer engraving for any special occasion. Give them a call for any special engraving items you may have.

Arts and Crafts’ easy and quick pricing allows you to design to your budget.

For more details, call 845-938-4812.

101 Spin Basics with Paul (MWR item)

A 101 Spin Basics class with Paul is scheduled at 5:40 a.m. on Wednesdays at the MWR Fitness Center Spin Room.

Paul will look at everything in and out of the saddle, from good fit to good position to good form.

For more details, call 845-938-6490.

Round Pond Recreation Area open for the season (MWR item)

The Round Pond Recreation Area is now open through November and is located off Route 293, only three miles from Washington Gate.

Round Pond offers cabin, campsite and paddle boat rentals.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more details, call 845-938-2503 or visit MWR on the web at westpoint.armymwr.com.

West Point Golf Course Specials (MWR item)

Golf & Grub Special—Special includes 18 Holes, cart, anything off the menu and draft beer or soft drink.

All fees are included. Available weekdays after 10 a.m., weekends after 1 p.m., May 7-Oct. 20. Weekdays $59, weekends $65.

Family Golf Special—May 10-Oct. 20, 3 p.m. to 45 minutes before dusk on Fridays through Sundays.

Season pass holders pay $10, while active duty, retired military/DOD pay $25. All others pay $35, and it includes green fees and cart.

Special kids meal price is $5 for children 10 and under.

To schedule a tee time, book a private outing, or for more details, call 845-938-2435 or visit golfatwestpoint.com.