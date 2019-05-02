Army Golf hoists Patriot League Crown

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Golf team won its league-best 12th Patriot League Championship with a 10-under final round on Sunday afternoon at Seven Oaks Golf Course at Colgate in Hamilton, New York.

The Black Knights completed two rounds on Sunday to earn the title by eight strokes over Lafayette. The Black Knights shot 13-under par in the final 36 holes to claim the crown and finished the tournament at 1-over par.

Senior Nick Turner finished in a tie for first place on the individual leaderboard at 2-under par, but bowed out in the three-player playoff after the first hole. Turner improved after his day one 73, to shoot a 3-under par 69 in round two and then even par in his final round.

The Leopards finished second at 9-over par as a team and the host Raiders were third at 10-over.

Head coach Chad Bagley was named the Patriot League Coach of the Year, while Turner was a first-team selection.

The Black Knights placed three on the second team with junior Justin Williamson, senior Matt Plunkett and sophomore Sam McGee earning postseason honors.

Tournament notes

• This was Army’s 12th title since the Patriot League started in 1991 and its first since 2016.

• Head coach Chad Bagley wins his first title as the leader of the Black Knights in his second season at the helm.

• The team score of 865 is the fourth lowest at the Patriot League Championship in team history.

• This was Army’s fourth title victory at Seven Oaks Golf Course, which is tied for the most at one club for the Black Knights with four wins also coming at Navy’s home course.

• It was the first win at Seven Oaks for Army since the 2004 squad won the title.

• Turner’s 2-under for the tournament came due to a 3-under 69 score in the second round and then he followed that with a steady 18 at even par.

• He had four birdies and one bogey in round two and had a up-and-down first nine during the final round, but recovered nicely to post a 2-under 34 down the stretch on the back nine.

• Williamson carded a 3-over 75 in the third round, but fired back in a big way with a tournament-best 6-under 66 in the final round, including four birdies on the back nine.

• Williamson finished in a tie for seventh on the player leaderboard and jumped 23 spots in the final round to make it into the top 10.

• McGee had a great tournament and finished in the top 10 with a score of 4-over during the three rounds.

• He shot a 2-under 70 on the final 18 with three birdies and a bogey in his first appearance at the Patriot League Championships.

• Plunkett was 4-over as well and was tied with McGee for ninth on the leaderboard.

• Plunkett was 1-under during the morning session in round two, including an eagle on the fifth hole after carding three bogeys in the first four holes. The eagle righted the ship for Plunket as he shot 2-under on the final 13 holes in his second round.

• He was up-and-down during the entire last round with five birdies and six bogeys, but birdied 18 to finish +1.

• Freshman Tom Katsenes finished 13th with a 5-over score of 221 four the tournament and shot 3-under for the final 36 holes, including 2-under in the last round.

• Freshman Andrew Watts rounded out the Army lineup with a +12 for the tournament and finished in a tie for 33rd.

Up next

The Black Knights will find out where they will be headed for the NCAA Regionals on Wednesday as the selection show is set to be on Golf Channel at 9 p.m.

The regionals are set for May 12-15 at six different college courses around the nation.