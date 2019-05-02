Cadet Club activities

Volleyball: This was the best Nationals performance by the Army West Point Men’s Club Volleyball team in its history. There were 240 men’s teams present in five divisions April 18-21 in Denver. The Army West Point men played in the second best division, Division II. The team was undefeated coming out of two days of pool play going into the gold bracket. The squad made it through to the finals and then lost a close match to St. Louis University 25-23, 25-23. Army West Point Volleyball played consistently at a very high level all weekend. During the weekend, team members couldn’t count the number of coaches and players who mentioned that not only did they have a great team, but even better people. The team represented the academy well.