Cadet Club activities
May 2nd, 2019 | News, News and Features
National Society of Black Engineers: National Society of Black Engineers cadets conducted a STEM workshop for about 14 students from Highland Falls Intermediate School (HFIS) April 24. This workshop coincided with their HFIS’s STEM Week. HFIS students participated in a Bridge Design Challenge.
Volleyball: This was the best Nationals performance by the Army West Point Men’s Club Volleyball team in its history. There were 240 men’s teams present in five divisions April 18-21 in Denver. The Army West Point men played in the second best division, Division II. The team was undefeated coming out of two days of pool play going into the gold bracket. The squad made it through to the finals and then lost a close match to St. Louis University 25-23, 25-23. Army West Point Volleyball played consistently at a very high level all weekend. During the weekend, team members couldn’t count the number of coaches and players who mentioned that not only did they have a great team, but even better people. The team represented the academy well.
Marathon: The Army West Point Marathon team represented the U.S. Military Academy well April 26 at the Eugene Marathon in Eugene, Oregon. Outstanding conditions and a favorable course provided the motivation for the runners to achieve success. Class of 2022 Cadet runners Kyle Stacks and Nick McDonald placed first and second in their age group as well as Class of 2022 Cadets Emily Dinallo and Ava Lusskin placing first and fourth for their age groups, respectively. First-time marathoner Class of 2020 Cadet Autumn Shea placed third in her age group.