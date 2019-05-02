Superheroes at WPES supporting Autism Awareness

Photos by Stephanie Harvie/WPES

Students dressed up like their favorite superheroes to remind them that they all have powers to make them unique. Students dressed up like their favorite superheroes to remind them that they all have powers to make them unique. During the students’ lunch period, Sarah Kearney, a WPES parent, spoke to students about autism and helped answer questions they may have about autism During the students’ lunch period, Sarah Kearney, a WPES parent, spoke to students about autism and helped answer questions they may have about autism

Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman and lots of other caped crusaders were found walking the halls of West Point Elementary School on Monday. WPES students, parents, faculty and staff dressed up like superheroes in support of Autism Awareness Month. During the students’ lunch period, Sarah Kearney, a WPES parent, spoke to students about autism and helped answer questions they may have about autism. Students also learned that there are superheroes among each and every one of us. To celebrate this, students also discussed some of the aspects that make some of their peers so amazing and encouraged to be a super friend to everyone.