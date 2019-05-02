West Point Band presents ‘A West Point Concerto”

Story and photo by the West Point Band

The West Point Band will continue its Masterworks Concert Series with a performance titled, “A West Point Concerto” at 2 p.m. May 11 at Eisenhower Hall Theatre. The West Point Band will continue its Masterworks Concert Series with a performance titled, “A West Point Concerto” at 2 p.m. May 11 at Eisenhower Hall Theatre.

As always, this concert is free and open to all. Please note, however, that starting in 2019, all West Point Band concerts at Eisenhower Hall will be ticketed through Eventbrite. Reserve your free tickets in advance by visiting westpointband.eventbrite.com.

Experience the stunning virtuosity of classical music’s greatest concertos at West Point.

Featuring some of the U.S. Army’s finest musicians, this performance will consist of three timeless musical masterworks for soloist and band, interspersed with wind ensemble favorites and military marches.

Program highlights include selections from Camille Saint-Saëns’s “Cello Concerto No. 1” performed by Cadet Dion Perinon; Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto,” featuring special guest Staff Sgt. Sergey Prokofyev from the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own;” and Nigel Hess’s “Concerto for Piano” with the inimitable Sgt. 1st Class Yalin Chi. Join the Army’s oldest band for an afternoon of musical treasures at historic West Point.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.