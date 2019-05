West Point honors Holocaust with Days of Remembrance observance

Photos by Brandon O’Connor/PV

Jerry Silverman and his son Antoine Silverman performed during the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity’s Holocaust Remembrance Day Observation Tuesday at the West Point Club. The songs were written and performed by prisoners and soldiers from World War II and are excerpted from Silverman’s book “The Undying Flames: Ballads and Songs of the Holocaust.”