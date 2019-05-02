Women’s Lacrosse defeats Lehigh, advances to PL semifinals

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Lacrosse team collected another major milestone for the program after claiming its first-ever Patriot League Tournament win on Sunday afternoon at Michie Stadium.

The Black Knights (14-4) took care of business on their home field by defeating Lehigh (8-9), 12-9, to advance to the semifinals of the league tournament.

It was a strong defensive outing for an Army squad that has now held the opposition to single-digit goals in four consecutive contests.

Seven different cadets combined to cause 10 turnovers as sophomore midfielder Lauren Bredenburg led the way with three and sophomore attack Jackie Brattan chipped in with a pair.

What made the difference was junior goalie Maddie Burns’ play in between the pipes. The junior netminder had a stellar second half, allowing just three goals and totaling eight saves to prevent the Mountain Hawks from making a comeback.

Offensively, Brattan paced the attack with a team-best five points on four goals and an assist. Freshman midfielder Caroline Raymond also came away with a hat trick after scoring three times.

Midfielders junior Rilee Scott, senior Manuela Cortes and junior Taylor Andrews each found the back of the net once, while junior midfielder Samantha Stewart tallied two scores to go along with two assists.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights head to the semifinal round of the league tournament for the first time in the program’s four-year history.

• Army picked up its second victory over Lehigh all-time.

• Brattan became the first cadet in program history to tally 100 draw controls in a single season after compiling seven against Lehigh.

• She recorded her 12th hat trick of the year and 15th multi-goal performance.

• Raymond tallied the seventh hat trick of her career and her 14th multi-goal game.

• Burns finished with 10 saves.

• She has posted double-digit saves for the fourth consecutive outing and the seventh time this season.

• Army is 7-0 in those contests.

• The Cadets outshot Lehigh, 32-23.

• The Black Knights won the draw control battle, 15-8.

• Army was 15-of-17 on clears.

• The Cadets are a perfect 9-0 when holding the opposition to single-digit goals.

• Army improved to 14-1 when scoring in double figures.

How it happened

• Behind a pair of goals by Raymond and a score by Andrews, the Black Knights got off to 3-0 lead.

• Lehigh got into a groove offensively and with 22:10 on the clock, went on a 5-1 run that lasted over 11 minutes and gave the Mountain Hawks a 5-4 edge.

• The Black Knights regained the lead following back-to-back goals by Brattan, but Lehigh evened up the score at 6-6 in the closing seconds of the half.

• Army dominated the draw in the second half and wasted no time getting back on top. Ten seconds into the second stanza, Stewart buried a shot into the back of the net to put the Cadets ahead, 7-6.

• The Stewart score sparked a 4-0 Army run that lasted until the 8:09 mark. Lehigh struggled to maintain possessions during that stretch as the Black Knights caused six turnovers and held the Mountain Hawks scoreless.

• Lehigh got as a close as three, 10-7, but the two sides traded goals over the final minutes of play before Army secured the tournament win.

Up next

Army will head to Baltimore and be pinned against second-seeded Navy in a service-academy rivalry matchup slated for 8 p.m. today at the Ridley Athletic Complex.