Women’s Tennis outlasts BU, claims second straight PL Crown
The third-seeded Army West Point Women’s Tennis team outlasted top-seeded Boston University, 4-3, to claim its second consecutive Patriot League Championship on Sunday afternoon at the Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center in Williamsport, Pennsylvania
The Black Knights improved to 22-7 on the year, while the Terriers closed out their season with a record of 14-9.
Army claimed the pivotal doubles point for the 22nd time this season with both the No. 1 team of freshmen Stephanie Dolehide and Caroline Vincent and the No. 3 team of sophomores Hannah Boubel and Sasha Inchauste winning in a 7-6 tiebreaker.
The Black Knights never conceded their advantage to the Terriers and saw Boubel clinch the title with a three-set thriller in the fifth singles flight.
How it happened
Singles (Order: 6, 3, 2, 1, 4, 5)
1. Sophomore Ana Joyner def. Shelly Yaloz, 7-5, 7-5;
2. Remi Ramos def. Vincent, 6-3, 6-2;
3. Dolehide def. Emily Kim, 7-5, 6-0;
4. Lily Burchell def. senior Genevieve McCormick, 6-1, 6-7 (9-11), 6-0;
5. Boubel def. Sabrina Faybyshev 6-2, 5-7, 6-3;
6. Katya Martens def. freshman Sam DiMaio, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles (Order: 2, 3, 1)
1. Dolehide/Vincent def. Lily Burchell/Remi Ramos, 7-6 (8-6);
2. Emily Kim/Shelly Yaloz def. DiMaio/senior Kirby Einck, 6-0;
3. Boubel/Inchauste def. Sabrina Faybyshev/Katya Martens, 7-6 (7-4).
Army highlights and game notes
• Army won its 15th Patriot League crown in program history.
• This marks the first time in program history the Black Knights have won the Patriot League Tournament in consecutive years without being the No. 1 seed either time.
• It was the first time the Cadets won back-to-back league titles since winning nine-straight from 2005-13.
• The Black Knights improved to 20-2 when winning the doubles point in 2019.
• Boubel was named the John “Pat” Rooney Award winner as the tournament’s most valuable player.
• Boubel and Inchauste were Army’s top doubles team in the tournament, posting a perfect 2-0 mark.
• Inchauste won her 15th doubles match of the year.
• Boubel documented her 15th singles win of the season.
• The Fredericksburg, Texas, native contributed her first postseason win for the Black Knights.
• Joyner and Dolehide were a perfect 2-0 in singles play in the tournament, joining Kirby Einck and freshman Paola Bou for the best singles record on the team this weekend.
• Joyner tallied her 10th win of the season in the top singles position.
• Joyner moved into a tie with Allyson Toce for sixth in program history with her 21st career victory at No. 1 singles.
The team learned it is headed to Seattle to face the host 10th-ranked Washington Huskies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, during its annual selection show on Monday.