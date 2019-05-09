ANNOUNCEMENTS

Spring Organ Recital at Cadet Chapel

Throughout the spring, West Point will offer organ recitals at the Cadet Chapel.

The next and last recital of the spring is 2:30 p.m. Sunday by Craig Williams.

The Bass Club at West Point

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members.

The Bass Club shares angling knowledge, conducts tournaments, promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of West Point outdoor recreation.

Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents.

For more details, contact toddmess@aol.com or go to http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

West Point Golf Course Specials

Golf & Grub Special—Special includes 18 Holes, cart, anything off the menu and draft beer or soft drink.

All fees are included. Available weekdays after 10 a.m., weekends after 1 p.m., through Oct. 20. Weekdays $59, weekends $65.

Family Golf Special—Friday-Oct. 20, 3 p.m. to 45 minutes before dusk on Fridays through Sundays.

Season pass holders pay $10, while active duty, retired military/DOD pay $25. All others pay $35, and it includes green fees and cart.

Special kids meal price is $5 for children 10 and under.

To schedule a tee time, book a private outing, or for more details, call 845-938-2435 or visit golfatwestpoint.com.

Pizza Delivery Hours

West Point Bowling Center now delivers seven days a week.

Delivery times are 3-8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 3-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For delivery, call 938-2140.

ACS Family Advocacy classes

Earn a certificate after completing all four classes in the Army Community Service’s Family Advocacy series. The following classes are held at ACS, Building 622:

• Parenting Class—The first four Thursdays of every month from 1-2:30 p.m.;

• Couples Communication Class—The first four Tuesdays of every month from 1-2:30 p.m.;

• Stress Management Class—The first four Mondays of every month from 1-2:30 p.m.;

• Anger Management Class—The first four Wednesdays of every month from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

To register, contact Sara Boychak at 845-938-0629 or email sara.boychak@usma.edu; or call Catherine Little at 845-938-0633. Or register online at www.westpointacs.as.me.

Dinner-To-Go Delivery Service for West Point residents

The West Point Club’s Dinner-To-Go is available Monday through Friday. Place your order by 2 p.m. that day and specify delivery time between 5-7 p.m. or a pick up time between 4:30–6:30 p.m. and pick up your meal at the West Point Club’s Benny Havens Lounge.

Delivery service is available for West Point residents only. Fifteen-minute parking is authorized for dinner pick up in front of the club. Servings for four or six are available for a nominal fee. For pricing and menu items, visit thewestpointclub.com or call 845-446-5506/5504.

CYS Services Needs Sports Coaches

CYS Sports is looking for coaches for its following fall programs: JBK Travel Soccer, Youth Hockey, Recreational Volleyball and Recreational Soccer. For information on dates and times, call 938-8525.