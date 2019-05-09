Army Football, CIC Trophy visit White House

For the second year in a row, the 19th-ranked Army West Point Football team was honored by President Donald J. Trump at The White House for its Commander in Chief’s Trophy title. The Black Knights were guests of the president in the Rose Garden at the White House for a short ceremony on Monday afternoon. The president congratulated Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, head coach Jeff Monken and Interim Director of Athletics Dan McCarthy for the championship. He also talked about multiple moments during the run to the CIC Title with wins over Air Force and Navy, as well as Army’s 70-14 victory over Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl. A few players were given the opportunity to speak at the podium about the season, including Kelvin Hopkins, Jr., Jaylon McClinton, James Gibson and team tri-captain Darnell Woolfolk. The Black Knights returned to the White House in back-to-back years for the first time in program history with the two-straight CIC Trophy titles. Monken was able to speak on behalf of the team and praised the players commitment to the program, the academy and to the American people. As part of the ceremony, the Black Knights presented the president with a home black jersey with the No. 45 and also the team’s Big Red One helmet worn at the 2018 Army-Navy Game in honor of the 1st Infantry Division’s founding during World War I.