Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse heads to Philadelphia to face No. 4 Penn

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Patriot League Champion Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team is heading to fourth-seeded Penn for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.The first-round matchup is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. The Black Knights are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010 and it is their 20th time in program history making the NCAA field. Army received an automatic bid after claiming the Patriot League Championship with an 11-7 victory over Lehigh on Sunday in Baltimore. Tickets for the NCAA first round game are available through the Penn Athletics Ticket Office by calling 215-898-6151.