Cadet Club activities

Women’s Team Handball: Women’s Team Handball traveled to University of North Carolina to compete in the 2019 College Team Handball Nationals April 26-29.

West Point Gold battled mightily against Penn State and an unexpectedly strong UNC team, improving significantly throughout the weekend. West Point Black beat Penn State and UNC in the first round—beating UNC, 24-18, and defeating Penn State, 28-11.

They then played UNC on Sunday (April 28) in the championship game and beat them 19-14 to gain the title of USATH Collegiate National Champions.

In addition, Class of 2020 Cadet Joy Orr achieved Academic All-American 2nd Team for her great performance in the classroom.