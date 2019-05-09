Inspiring a next generation of service

Photos by Brandon O'Connor/PV

Jorge Hidalgo talks to Class of 2021 cadets about his son, 1st Lt. Daren Hidalgo, and Ramona Jones talks to Class of 2021 cadets about her classmate, Matt Ferrara, during the annual Inspiration to Serve tours at the West Point Cemetery May 2. Family and friends of West Point graduates killed in action talk to the cadets during the tours about what it means to serve their country and inspire them to continue their next two years at the U.S. Military Academy and beyond.