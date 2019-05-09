Registration open for 35th annual Army Ten-Miler Oct. 13 in D.C.

The Army Ten Miler’s 35th annual race takes place at 8 a.m. Oct. 13 in Washington, D.C. and will cap at 35,000 participants. Runners are encouraged to register early as the race will sell out. See below for registration information. The Army Ten Miler’s 35th annual race takes place at 8 a.m. Oct. 13 in Washington, D.C. and will cap at 35,000 participants. Runners are encouraged to register early as the race will sell out. See below for registration information.

WASHINGTON—The Army Ten-Miler (ATM) is now open for priority registration presented by Navy Federal Credit Union and will be for general registration Wednesday presented by General Dynamics.

The Army’s 35th annual race takes place at 8 a.m. Oct. 13 in Washington, D.C. and will cap at 35,000 participants. Runners are encouraged to register early as the race will sell out.

Priority registration, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union, is open to ATM Priority Club members (runners who have finished seven or more ATM races) and to Active Duty Military, National Guard and Reserve.

U.S. servicemembers must use a “.mil” address to register. A searchable database is available on the ATM website for seventime or more ATM finishers to confirm their ATM Priority Club status.

General registration, presented by General Dynamics, opens at 7 a.m. Wednesday. This registration session is for the general public. Individuals must be at least 15 years old on race day to enter.

Individual registration is $79 and includes the official, long-sleeve technical race shirt. Runners may also purchase tickets for the General Dynamics Pasta Dinner for $33. Additional processing fees apply.

MarathonGuide.com returns as the ATM registration provider. More than 600 military and civilian teams were among the 35,000 runners from all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and 20 countries that competed in last year’s ATM, which is recognized as one of the nation’s premier running events.

The race was supported by nearly 2,000 volunteers. In addition, official ATM Shadow Runs presented by Navy Federal Credit Union were held at 11 overseas military installations.

U.S. Army Spcs. Frankline Tonui and Susan Tanui were the first overall male and female finishers at the 34th annual Army Ten-Miler last October, with Tanui successfully defending her title as the top female finisher. Tonui led the All-Army Team that captured its fifth straight International Cup and swept the top three overall spots in the race. The top team finishers were also part of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP).

For the latest news and information via social media, follow the ATM and post using #RunArmyRunStrong at Facebook.com/armytenmiler, @ArmyTenMilerATM on Twitter and @armytenmiler on Instagram.

For additional information, including photos, contact Maida Johnson, Army Ten-Miler Deputy Race Director, at 202-685-3361 and/or at maida.johnson2.naf@mail.mil or visit ArmyTenMiler.com.