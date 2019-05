Tree Planting

Photo and text by the Directorate of Public Affairs

U.S. Military Academy cadets, along with Environmental Scientists for a Sustained World Club, participated in an Arbor Day tree planting May 1 with the Directorate of Public Works on Trophy Point. This year, the team planted a Sugar Maple to commemorate Arbor Day and added a credential to keep West Point a “Tree City” through the Arbor Day Foundation, which it has been for the past 21 years.