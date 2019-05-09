Visit to Qatar

Courtesy Photo

Class of 2021 Cadet Jordan Lawson and Class of 2020 Cadets DeMar Gale and Gabrielle Milanesa thank Ahmad bin Muhammad Military College Commandant Maj. Gen. Fahad al-Khayarin for welcoming them to his academy during a spring break visit to Qatar that was sponsored by the National-Council on U.S.-Arab Relations. The cadets goals were twofold. One was to broaden their knowledge of Qatar, its modernization and development priorities and achievements, and its roles in regional and global affairs. The second was to heighten their understanding of the dynamics of the U.S.-Qatari relationship, particularly military-to-military cooperation and how the U.S. broader defense cooperation contributes to regional security and stability as well as to our respective legitimate needs, concerns, interests and foreign policy goals.