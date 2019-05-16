Brigade Finals Held

Photos by Matt Moeller/PAO

The Spring Company Athletics Brigade Finals were held May 6. Company E-4 won ultimate frisbee, Company C-1 won flickerball, Company I-1 won area hockey, Company E-4 won swimming, Company I-4 won team handball and Company D-2 won combat grappling. The Banker’s Trophy, which is awarded to the top company in each regiment, was awarded to Companies D-1, D-2, B-3 and I-4. The Brigade Finals trophies were awarded by U.S. Military Academy Class of 1969 graduate Mike Krzyzewski.