Cadet Club activities

Mixed Martial Arts (Tae Kwon Do): The Army Taekwondo team travelled to Burlington, Vermont April 6 to compete in their fifth and final ECTC tournament of the season. The team performed exceptionally well, taking first place overall for the first time in the Division One league, dethroning Cornell who previously held the title for the past five years. Notable mentions go out to the Women’s A2 and C1 teams, as well as Men’s B1 and C1 teams for winning gold medals in their sparring divisions. The Women’s B1 team and Men’s A1 team also did well, earning bronze in their sparring divisions. Additionally, four members medaled in Poomsae: Class of 2019 Cadet Sarah Juhn and Class of 2021 Cadet Richard Sung earning bronze, and Class of 2019 Cadet Abigail Vickery and Class of 2022 Cadet Joshua Havermale earning silver.

Film Forum: The West Point Film Forum cadets attended the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City April 27-28. On Saturday, they saw a 25th anniversary showing of the mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap,” introduced by director Rob Reiner and followed by a musical performance with stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, accompanied by Elvis Costello. On Sunday, they met privately with director Francis Ford Coppola, who took time out of his busy schedule to talk to them about the 40th anniversary re-release of his classic Vietnam film “Apocalypse Now,” prior to attending a screening of the film at the Beacon Theatre. Coppola, joined by actor Robert Duvall, introduced the film and participated in a post-screening interview about the film with director Steven Soderbergh.

Men’s Team Handball: The 2019 Team Handball Collegiate National Championship was held from April 26-29 at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Seven teams were represented including two West Point teams. Friday and Saturday’s games were round robin within their group as West Point Black started Friday off strong with a win against TAMU, 32-18, followed up by a win over North Carolina later that night, 28-18. West Point Gold played one game on Friday and lost a heartbreaker to Air Force just as time was expiring, 22-21. On Saturday, West Point Black beat the University of Virginia 29-17. This victory gave Black a 3-0 record and earned them a first-round bye in the championship round. Gold bounced back with a 24-19 win over Ohio State and finished 1-1. First up on Championship Sunday was Gold vs TAMU and unfortunately they lost 26-22 and finished the tournament in fifth place. Black met the winner of that game and avenged the Gold loss by beating TAMU 21-16. Black faced UNC in the championship and won the 2019 Collegiate National Championship, 29-24. Every Firstie was able to play and they all contributed to West Point Black’s 13th consecutive Collegiate National Championship.

Ultimate Frisbee: Army Ultimate placed third out of 12 teams in Hudson Valley Conference Championships April 20-21, granting them a slot for Regionals. Army went 3-0 on Saturday, and 1-2 on Sunday, which earned them third place. Army beat Vassar College 11-5 in the first game of the tournament and defeated Hartford 10-9 in the second. Army defeated Saint Rose 11-3 in the final game of the day. Sunday’s bracket play was much more difficult than Saturday’s games. Army started the day with the last game of pool play against Wesleyan and the Black Knights lost 11-9 in a back and forth game. Because of the loss against Wesleyan, Army was the second team in the pool, and played Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the next game. Army won 13-9 to clinch a berth in regionals with one game left. The final game of the day was played against the loser of Marist and Wesleyan, which ended up being Wesleyan. While both teams already clinched their playoff slot, the game still mattered for Regionals seeding, so both teams wanted to win. Wesleyan took an 8-4 halftime lead, but Army was able to bring it back to 14-14 before losing on the final point. For a team that did not make it out of the conference last year, Army considers its placement in Regionals a large success.