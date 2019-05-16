Graduation Week Activities from Tuesday-May 25

WEST POINT, N.Y.—Approximately 985 cadets will graduate from the U.S. Military Academy and be commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on May 25. The following are the main events during Graduation Week at West Point.

Tuesday

• 10:20-10:45 a.m.—Wreath Laying Ceremony at Thayer Statue with the oldest living graduate, retired Col. Doniphan Carter, USMA Class of 1944.

• 11 a.m.—Alumni Review and Distinguished Graduate Awards Ceremony, honorees are retired Gen. David A. Bramlett (USMA Class of 1964), Col. Victor F. Garcia (USMA Class of 1968), Lt. Gen. Robert L. VanAntwerp (USMA Class of 1972), Gen. Walter L. Sharp (USMA Class of 1974) and Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. (USMA Class of 1975).

Wednesday

• 9 a.m.—Black Knight Awards Ceremony, Robinson Auditorium.

• 1 p.m.—Superintendent’s Reception with 1st Regiment cadets and families, Quarters 100.

• 3 p.m.—Superintendent’s Reception with 2nd Regiment cadets and families, Quarters 100.

May 23

• 10:30 a.m.—Superintendent’s Award Streamer Review, The Plain.

• 1 p.m.—Superintendent’s Reception with 3rd Regiment cadets and families, Quarters 100.

• 3 p.m.—Superintendent’s Reception with 4th Regiment cadets and families, Quarters 100.

• 5:30 p.m.—Superintendent’s Awards and Convocation Dinner, Eisenhower Hall.

May 24

• 11 a.m.—Graduation Parade, The Plain.

• 7 p.m.—Graduation Banquet, Washington Hall.

May 25

• 10 a.m.—Graduation Exercise, commencement speaker is Vice President of the United States Mike Pence, Michie Stadium.