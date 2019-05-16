Men’s Lacrosse shows fight, but falls to No. 4 Penn in NCAAs

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Comunications

Junior attack Sean O'Brien finished the day with two goals and three helpers and was a true impact player during Army West Point's 13-8 loss to fourth-seeded Penn in the NCAA First Round May 11 in Philadelphia. Senior defenseman Johnny Surdick finished the game with two caused turnovers and a team-leading four ground balls during Army West Point's loss to Penn May 11.

The Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team’s season came to a close May 11 after a 13-8 loss in the NCAA First Round to fourth-seed Penn at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

The Black Knights fought until the end keeping things within two halfway through the final frame of action, but the Quakers’ three goals to close out the game earned Penn the victory.

Senior attack Nate Jones produced his 14th career hat trick in the game with all goals being assisted by junior attack Sean O’Brien on almost identical plays.

O’Brien finished the day with two goals and three helpers and was a true impact player.

Seniors goaltender AJ Barretto and defenseman Johnny Surdick closed out their decorated Army careers with a strong presence on the field. Barretto made six saves, caused a turnover and picked up three ground balls.

Surdick finished the game with two caused turnovers and a team-leading four ground balls alongside Tom Rigney.

How it happened

• The Quakers jumped ahead 5-0 in the first quarter, but not due to lack of defensive effort by the Black Knights.

• Army bounced back in the second quarter and outscored Penn 5-2 to bring the game within two.

• Junior midfielder Matt Manown started things off for the Black Knights with a crease dive score 1:53 into the action.

• Less than two minutes later O’Brien rolled the crease to cut the Quakers lead to three.

• Penn then went on a 2-0 run, but the Cadets responded with three of their own.

• Manown converted on the crease dive again before back-to-back scores by Jones closed out the first half action.

• O’Brien passed off to Jones on both occasions including a score with 11 seconds left in the half.

• The Quakers took a 10-6 lead after a 3-1 run in the third quarter.

• O’Brien scored Army’s goal in the stretch right after subbing into the action on a righty crease roll.

• Junior attack Miles Silva kicked off the fourth quarter with a scoop and score after acting quickly on a Manown pipe shot.

• Jones notched the 14th hat trick of his career when O’Brien picked up a loose ball and dished it off to Jones who had a free range to goal.

• Penn garnered three goals in a row including one on an empty Army net to go ahead 13-8.

Army highlights and game notes

• O’Brien posted a team-leading five points on the day off of two goals and three helpers.

• Jones posted his 14th-career hat trick finishing out his decorated Army career with 157 points.

• He ranks 13th all-time in Army’s 102-year career with his point total and is seventh in career goals at 121.

• Barretto’s six saves increases his career total to 572 which slots him fourth in the Black Knights’ record books.

• Surdick boasts 176-career ground balls and 103 caused turnovers.

• Manown posted his 12th multi-point game of the season with his two tallies.

• Silva chipped in to the scoring efforts with a goal.

• Rigney notched four ground balls in the game during a breakout year for the junior.

• Senior defenseman Griffin Schultz caused two turnovers tying a career-high in his final game in an Army jersey. The senior also added a ground ball.

• Freshman midfielder James Pryor and junior defensive midfielder Anthony George fought hard in the midfield defensively for the Cadets.

• Pryor caused a career-high two turnovers and picked up a career-high three ground balls.

• The Black Knights caused nine turnovers in the game and amassed 27 ground balls.

• The Cadets finished the season at 13-5 with a .722 winning percentage.

• Army was 8-3 on the road with the most wins in the NCAA while traveling.

• This was the Black Knights’ 21st NCAA appearance.