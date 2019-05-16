New exhibition at the West Point Museum highlights recent acquisitions

Opening May 24, the West Point Museum will feature an exhibition of artifacts that have recently entered the museum’s collection.

Highlights from the exhibition include some of the recent and significant acquisitions to the museum’s holdings including Gen. Martin Dempsey’s cadet letter jacket.

The pieces span the timeline of global, national and local military history.

The exhibition is only a small sampling of more than 45,000 individual artifacts within the West Point Museum collection, representing the culmination of more than two centuries of military heritage preservation.

The West Point Museum is the nation’s oldest federal museum.

Its origins can be traced to the American Revolution.

Today, visitors can view the actual weapons, uniforms and memorabilia across American history as well as military artifacts from around the world.

The diverse weapons collection dates to ancient days and includes historic pieces belonging to such figures as George Washington, Napoleon Bonaparte, John Pershing, Dwight Eisenhower, George Patton and Ulysses S. Grant.

The outstanding art collection includes works by noted artists including James Whistler, Robert Weir, Edouard Detaille and Frederic Remington.

The museum is free to the public and open daily from 10:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m. (closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year ’s Day).