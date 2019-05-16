OUTSIDE THE GATES

After School Outdoor Adventures

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum is offering its unique After School Adventures at the museum’s outdoor discovery center, on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road, Cornwall.

These popular weekly adventures are led by environmental educator Carl Heitmuller who invites you to “get your child away from all of their electronics for a while so they can learn and have fun in the great outdoors.”

Bug Bonanza for children in kindergarten through second grade, runs from 3:45-5 p.m. Mondays, through Monday. Children in grades 3-5 will learn all about survival situations. These sessions run from 3:45-5 p.m. Tuesdays, through Tuesday.

For details, call 845-534-5506, ext. 204. Space is limited, so register today.

22nd annual Cornwall-on-Hudson RiverFest

The Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson will host its 22nd annual RiverFest from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 2. As always, RiverFest 2019 will be held at Donahue Park along the Hudson River and will feature a full day of music and entertainment, children’s activities and a large craft and food fair.

The day’s events will also include live bands, kayaking, food stands and non-profit groups and contributors.

RiverFest is currently accepting vendor applications. Applications can be downloaded from www.river-fest.com and will be accepted until all spaces are filled.

There is no charge for RiverFest, and all are invited. Visit www.river-fest.com for up to date information.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed.

For details on the Grace Baptist Church, visit www.gracebaptistny.org.

Holy Innocents Thrift Shop in Highland Falls

The Highland Falls Holy Innocents Thrift Shop at 401 Main Street, Highland Falls, is open to the public. The shop is open Wednesdays 3:30-5:30 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Highland Falls Library exhibit

The Highland Falls Library proudly presents an exhibit by photographer Stan Goldblatt, “The Appalachian Trail—Fort Montgomery Project: Portraits of Thru Hikers on the Appalachian Trail,” which is now open and runs through Oct. 4.

The Highland Falls Library is located at 298 Main Street in Highland Falls,.

The library and the exhibit are open at 10 a.m. Monday-Saturday with various closing hours daily. For details, contact Leslie Rose at lrose@rcls.org or 845-446-3113.