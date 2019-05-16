West Point cadets showcase senior year engineering projects at Picatinny

By Ed Lopez Picatinny Arsenal Public Affairs

Cadets from the U.S. Military Academy came to Picatinny Arsenal on April 29 to display posters that described their senior year engineering projects, some of them sponsored by organizations at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey.

The cadet capstone presentations at the Lindner Conference Center served a sort of a warm-up for Projects Day, which was held May 2 at the academy.

The more than 25 project posters displayed at Picatinny were intended to demonstrate the sustained technical work by graduating academy Firsties.

This annual event is an opportunity for Picatinny employees to meet the cadets and discuss their work. The capstone projects are examples of how cadets can apply their engineering education to real-world problems.

Class of 2019 Cadet Megan Jarrell’s project involved the treatment of ammunition waste water and the ability to grow and harvest algae as a biofuel.

From a Soldier’s perspective, the technology can be used to treat outgoing waste water at a fixed operating base, she said.

Enhanced computer security was the project chosen by Class of 2019 Cadet Daniel Young, who noted that connections to websites may seem to involve only one website, but that site can be drawing information from other internet sources that could carry malicious code.

“So you could click on that specific connection and see exactly what other websites it’s pulling its information from,” Young said.

Class of 2019 Cadets John Gephardt and Patrick Rogers worked on a project to design a training round with a reduced range so that existing Army firing ranges can be used safely.

“The Army’s next generation bullet has a max range that exceeds that of the current surface danger zones for small arms ranges,” Rogers said. “So, in order for to continue using ranges and allow Soldiers to train on them, we need to design a reduced range bullet that will have ballistic match over the same training distances, but have a shorter max range in order to use these training ranges.”

A key issue driving development of the round that a lot of Army training ranges are kind of situated in a circle, Rogers said, so if a longer-range round is used it could travel too far and might be shooting at another range.

The cadets worked closely with a team at Picatinny that was engaged in the same goal of developing a reduced range training round.

“It was a good way of learning how the Army develops and accepts new technologies,” Rogers said.