Amping Up Recess

Photo by Rita Ann Jana Photography

As part of its quest to become a Fuel Up to Play 60 Touchdown School, West Point Elementary School Student Leadership created an Outdoor Obstacle Course Challenge to fulfill a play called “Amping Up Recess.” In March, 30 student leaders visited Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center and learned about the Cadet Indoor Obstacle Course Test. Student leaders created an obstacle course using mostly what is available in the bus loop at West Point Elementary School. On May 2, WPES students participated in their Outdoor Obstacle Course Challenge on the bus loop during their special class time. West Point Elementary School partnered with the Department of Physical Education, including DPE instructor Dan Furlong (left), and Student Leadership parents to make certain students correctly performed the challenges to age appropriate standards. (Left) A student at WPES showed off his jump roping skills as part of the Obstacle Course Challenge.