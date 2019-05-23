ELDP Graduation

Photos by Matthew Moeller/PAO

The Eisenhower Leader Development Program graduated its 14th Cohort at the U.S. Military Academy’s Thayer Award Room, May 17. The 24 graduates participated in the year-long master’s degree program, jointly administered by USMA’s Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership and Columbia University’s Teachers College. A captain in the ELDP program receives his certificate of completion from USMA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams at the ceremony.