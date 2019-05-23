Graduation Week, Day Activities through Saturday

WEST POINT, N.Y.—Approximately 985 cadets will graduate from the U.S. Military Academy and be commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army on Saturday.

The following are the main events during Graduation Week at West Point.

Today

• 10:30 a.m.—Superintendent’s Award Streamer Review, The Plain.

• 1 p.m.—Superintendent’s Reception with 3rd Regiment cadets and families, Quarters 100.

• 3 p.m.—Superintendent’s Reception with 4th Regiment cadets and families, Quarters 100.

• 5:30 p.m.—Superintendent’s Awards and Convocation Dinner, Eisenhower Hall.

Friday

• 11 a.m.—Graduation Parade, The Plain.

• 6 p.m.—Graduation Banquet, Washington Hall.

Saturday

• 10 a.m.—Graduation Exercise, commencement speaker is Vice President of the United States Mike Pence, Michie Stadium.