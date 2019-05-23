Heroes of West Point: The Rest of the Story

By Sherman Fleek USMA Historian

Former U.S. Military Academy commandant, Maj. Gen. William Rapp, presented the Soldiers Medal to Col. Everett Spain during a ceremony at Harvard Business School on April 28, 2014. Courtesy Photo Former U.S. Military Academy commandant, Maj. Gen. William Rapp, presented the Soldiers Medal to Col. Everett Spain during a ceremony at Harvard Business School on April 28, 2014. Courtesy Photo

Last week in the May 16 issue of the Pointer View appeared an article written by Col. Everett Spain, head and chair of the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership, about some 40 individuals assigned to the U.S. Military Academy and West Point who have received awards or decorations of Valor, both civilian and military.

It was a great piece, poignant, interesting and well-warranted. However, it was missing something, a major omission. Spain, humble and professional, did not include himself in the tally of heroes.

Obviously, the omission was deliberate, because that is who Everett Spain is. Few people probably know that Spain received the Soldiers Medal for his bravery and selfless service during the bombing at the Boston Marathon race on April 15, 2013.

Spain was running the marathon race that day while a Ph.D. student at the Harvard Business School. He was actually escorting an elderly handicap runner and was about a hundred yards from the finish line when the first bomb exploded.

After ensuring the handicap runner was safe and with others, he raced back to bomb site and assisted severely wounded people. He then searched through several buildings looking for other wounded people. He ensured these buildings were clear and returned to the scene of the bombing to treat a woman with shock and then accompanied her to the hospital in the ambulance.

Former USMA commandant, Maj. Gen. William Rapp, presented the Soldiers Medal to Spain during a ceremony at Harvard Business School on April 28, 2014.

What is certain, probably few people know of Spain’s valor but all who know him recognize his deep humility and absolute commitment to service to his nation and the U.S. Army.

There is another interesting and especially rare West Point story of bravery and endangering one’s life to help others that has a personal empathy for me.

The highest civilian award through a recent Department of the Army review is now the Secretary of the Army Award for Valor. Lt. William S. Kiernan, a firefighter at Garrison West Point, received the decoration in a ceremony presided over by Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams on Feb. 6 of this year.

Eight months earlier on June 14, 2018, Kiernan rescued a motorist whose car had entered a pond and was mostly submerged. The driver was injured, unable to escape and was drowning.

Seeing the situation, Kiernan reached the submerged car and pulled the man up from the water, administered first aid and then extracted him from the car. The Secretary of the Army Award for Valor, which is equivalent to the Army’s Soldiers Medal, has been awarded to only nine DA civilians since its inception in 2002; two are presently assigned here.

Spain’s article is rich and deserving and those whom have received such distinguished awards, at times feel a sense of ambiguity about recognition, honors and gratitude from others and especially official channels.

The Sergeant Yorks and Audie Murphys of the past learn to accept this recognition with decorum, respect and a humble smile, knowing full well, as nearly all such decorated individuals concede, “I was only doing what had to be done” or “anyone else would have done the same.”