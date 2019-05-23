IN FOCUS: USMA Alumni Ceremonies-Distinguished Grads get day in sun, honored at alumni ceremony

Story and photo by Brandon O’Connor Assistant Editor

The Alumni Wreath Laying Ceremony and Review took place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Tuesday along The Plain. The wreath was laid by retired Col. Doniphan Carter, USMA Class of 1944. During the review, retired Gen. David A. Bramlett, USMA Class of 1964; retired Col. Victor F. Garcia, USMA Class of 1968; retired Lt. Gen. Robert L. VanAntwerp, USMA Class of 1972; retired Gen. Walter L. Sharp, USMA Class of 1974; and retired Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., USMA Class of 1975, were honored as the 2019 Distinguished Graduates. Photo by Class of 2020 Cadet Alex Gudenkauf The Alumni Wreath Laying Ceremony and Review took place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Tuesday along The Plain. The wreath was laid by retired Col. Doniphan Carter, USMA Class of 1944. During the review, retired Gen. David A. Bramlett, USMA Class of 1964; retired Col. Victor F. Garcia, USMA Class of 1968; retired Lt. Gen. Robert L. VanAntwerp, USMA Class of 1972; retired Gen. Walter L. Sharp, USMA Class of 1974; and retired Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., USMA Class of 1975, were honored as the 2019 Distinguished Graduates. Photo by Class of 2020 Cadet Alex Gudenkauf

