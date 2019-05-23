Men’s Lacrosse celebrates record-setting season at banquet
Following a historic season, head coach Joe Alberici and the Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse players, coaches, families and support staff celebrated the season and the Class of 2019 at its annual team banquet
Sunday at West Point’s Kimsey Athletic Center.
The program reached a record-setting 13 wins in 2019. The 13th victory was for the Patriot League Championship title.
The coaching staff distributed 10 team awards during the afternoon, while Alberici honored the senior class with talks about outstanding character and servant leadership on and off the field. The coaching staff then announced the 2019-20 team captains.
Players and support staff gathered as Major “A” letters were presented to each athlete by position. Following the presentation of the letters, Alberici continued with the official distribution of the team’s Player of the Game certificates, along with the mention of the All-Patriot League players and Patriot League All-Academic Team selections.
The program then turned to celebrating the senior class as Alberici recounted anecdotes and highlights of the senior members careers.
The afternoon continued with the presentation of 10 team awards, which are listed below.
Charles H. Coates Top Graduating Student-Athlete Award
Awarded for excellence in the classroom
Senior defenseman Griffin Schultz
Gen. L. E. Seeman Memorial Award
Awarded to the most outstanding freshman
Freshman attack Brendan Nichtern
Morris Touchstone Coaches Award
Awarded for team spirit and personal sacrifice
Senior midfielder Evan Condon, junior midfielder Matt Manown and senior attack Thomas Crabtree
Gen. George Ruhlen Award
Awarded to the Most Improved Player
Junior defenseman Tom Rigney and junior attack Miles Silva
Steve S. Valhakis Unsung Player Award
Griffin Schultz
Gerard F. O’Connor Memorial Award
Awarded to an individual for the best cadet support
Kaden Schmittner
Lt. Ray Enners/Chris Pettit Memorial Award
Awarded to the Top Offensive Player
Brendan Nichtern
Jack Emmer “Nutcracker” Award
Awarded to the team’s Most Physical Player
Tom Rigney
Jack Rust Award
Awarded to the Top Defensive Player
Senior defenseman Johnny Surdick (third-straight year)
Gen. James V. Hartinger Award
Awarded to the team’s Most Valuable Player
Senior goaltender AJ Barretto
Lt. Ray Enners Alumni Saber Award
Most Ground Balls vs Navy
Junior defensive midfielder Anthony George
2019-20 Team Captains
Matt Manown, Tom Rigney and junior midfielder Connor DeWitt
