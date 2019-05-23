Men’s Lacrosse celebrates record-setting season at banquet

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse players, coaches, families and support staff celebrated the season and the Class of 2019 at its annual team banquet Sunday at West Point’s Kimsey Athletic Center. (Above) The Black Knights celebrate after winning the Patriot League Tournament in a season where they won a program-record 13 games. Photos by Army Athletic Communications The Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse players, coaches, families and support staff celebrated the season and the Class of 2019 at its annual team banquet Sunday at West Point’s Kimsey Athletic Center. (Above) The Black Knights celebrate after winning the Patriot League Tournament in a season where they won a program-record 13 games. Photos by Army Athletic Communications

Following a historic season, head coach Joe Alberici and the Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse players, coaches, families and support staff celebrated the season and the Class of 2019 at its annual team banquet

Sunday at West Point’s Kimsey Athletic Center.

The program reached a record-setting 13 wins in 2019. The 13th victory was for the Patriot League Championship title.

The coaching staff distributed 10 team awards during the afternoon, while Alberici honored the senior class with talks about outstanding character and servant leadership on and off the field. The coaching staff then announced the 2019-20 team captains.

Players and support staff gathered as Major “A” letters were presented to each athlete by position. Following the presentation of the letters, Alberici continued with the official distribution of the team’s Player of the Game certificates, along with the mention of the All-Patriot League players and Patriot League All-Academic Team selections.

The program then turned to celebrating the senior class as Alberici recounted anecdotes and highlights of the senior members careers.

The afternoon continued with the presentation of 10 team awards, which are listed below.

Charles H. Coates Top Graduating Student-Athlete Award

Awarded for excellence in the classroom

Senior defenseman Griffin Schultz

Gen. L. E. Seeman Memorial Award

Awarded to the most outstanding freshman

Freshman attack Brendan Nichtern

Morris Touchstone Coaches Award

Awarded for team spirit and personal sacrifice

Senior midfielder Evan Condon, junior midfielder Matt Manown and senior attack Thomas Crabtree

Gen. George Ruhlen Award

Awarded to the Most Improved Player

Junior defenseman Tom Rigney and junior attack Miles Silva

Steve S. Valhakis Unsung Player Award

Griffin Schultz

Gerard F. O’Connor Memorial Award

Awarded to an individual for the best cadet support

Kaden Schmittner

Lt. Ray Enners/Chris Pettit Memorial Award

Awarded to the Top Offensive Player

Brendan Nichtern

Jack Emmer “Nutcracker” Award

Awarded to the team’s Most Physical Player

Tom Rigney

Jack Rust Award

Awarded to the Top Defensive Player

Senior defenseman Johnny Surdick (third-straight year)

Gen. James V. Hartinger Award

Awarded to the team’s Most Valuable Player

Senior goaltender AJ Barretto

Lt. Ray Enners Alumni Saber Award

Most Ground Balls vs Navy

Junior defensive midfielder Anthony George

2019-20 Team Captains

Matt Manown, Tom Rigney and junior midfielder Connor DeWitt

For more news and information about Army Men’s lacrosse, please follow @ArmyWP_MLAX on Twitter and Instagram.