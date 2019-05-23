Parking, force protection for Grad Week

By Luke Pagan DPTMS Antiterrorism Officer

To fully enjoy your Graduation Week experience, follow the parking and force protection rules provided by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security in the article. Photos by Eric S. Bartelt/PV and Michael Lopez/PAO To fully enjoy your Graduation Week experience, follow the parking and force protection rules provided by the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security in the article. Photos by Eric S. Bartelt/PV and Michael Lopez/PAO

During Graduation Week, several traffic and parking restrictions will be enforced. Please allow additional travel time when coming to West Point and driving on and around the installation during Graduation Week.

Parking and traffic information for Graduation Week—Towing will be enforced, at owner’s expense:

• North Dock parking lot is reserved for RV parking.

• Any West Point personnel going on official travel outside the installation during Graduation Week must not park in any/all parking lots.

Contact the Military Police for authorized overnight/extended parking areas.

Friday

• In support of the Graduation Day rehearsal, Stony Lonesome Road will be closed to all vehicle traffic from the Washington Road intersection to Mills Road from 5:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; and Mills Road in vicinity of Michie Stadium is closed from 5:15-8:30 a.m.

• Parking for the West Point workforce is authorized in the Central Area; however, Clinton parking lot and the Trophy Point parking lot are designated for handicap parking.

• All vehicles must be removed from Buffalo Soldier lot, Clinton lot, Doubleday lot, A-Lot, Delafield Road and the stadium area no later than 11:30 p.m.

All vehicles remaining will be towed at owner’s expense.

Saturday—Graduation Day

• All personnel with a valid Department of Defense form of identification are encouraged to use Washington Gate when entering/exiting West Point; all other visitors will use either Thayer/Stony installation gates.

• Doubleday parking lot is reserved only for Protocol, 5 a.m.-until after the Graduation ceremony concludes.

• Clinton and Malek Tennis Court parking lots are reserved only for handicap parking.

• In support of the movement of cadets to Michie Stadium, Stony Lonesome Road is closed to all vehicle traffic from Washington Road to Mills Road in the vicinity of Michie Stadium from 6:15-7:30 a.m.

• Stony Lonesome Road is closed from the entrance of Lusk Housing to Washington Road approximately 8:30 a.m. until about 9:30 a.m.

• Roads in and around Michie Stadium are blocked off to vehicle traffic 5 a.m. until completion of the Graduation ceremony.

When entering Michie Stadium:

• Family Members and guests may enter the stadium through security checkpoints established at gates 4, 5/6, 6A and 7.

• Kimsey Center is open for only wheelchair access.

• All persons entering the stadium will pass through metal detectors at all open gates.

• Coolers, backpacks, unwrapped packages and umbrellas will not be allowed into the stadium. You are encouraged to use clear plastic bags to carry your possessions to speed up processing through security.

• All persons will be allowed to enter the stadium with one, un-opened, plastic bottle of water. You may be asked to break the seal at the gate. If the seal is already broken, it will not be allowed into the stadium. Mugs, thermoses, etc. are not authorized.

Safety and security are a paramount concern during Graduation Week activities.

Everyone attending the Graduation ceremony is asked to report any suspicious or criminal activities.

If observing such activities, immediately report it to Military Police at the stadium or by calling 845-938-3333.

Remember: If you See something, Hear something, Say something.