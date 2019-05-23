Rhode Island Post Office renamed in honor of West Point Grad

Story and photo by Maj. Ireka Sanders PAO Deputy Director

The city of Saunderstown, Rhode Island renamed its local postal service building in dedication to Capt. Matthew J. August on May 19.

August grew up in North Kingstown, where he attended Davisville Middle School and graduated from Bishop Hendricken High School in 1993 before attending the U.S. Military Academy and graduating in 1997.

“He learned the fundamentals of being an officer, not just the things you learn in a book or in field training, but those internal qualities needed to fight and win in the crucible of ground combat—grit, physical and mental toughness, determination, discipline, the will to win and the pursuit of excellence,” Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams said.

August was killed on Jan. 27, 2004 while leading the 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, attached to the 82nd Airborne Division, on a mission outside Baghdad, Iraq when his convoy was ambushed.

He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary medals and Combat Action Badge.

“Our nation’s best days are ahead of us because of the incredible men and women who defend and maintain our freedoms and values, sometimes, at a steep price,” Williams said. “Men and women like Capt. Matthew August and also the men and women he had the privilege to lead and serve with.”

Also attending the event were Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline, other community leaders, members of the post office and family and friends of August.

Sen. Jack Reed introduced into legislation a bill to designate the Postal Service located at 20 Ferry Road in Saunderstown as the Capt. Matthew J. August Post Office. On Dec. 13, 2018, President Donald J. Trump signed Public Law No: 115-313, bringing his vision into fruition.

“We are forever grateful to Capt. August for his valor, service and sacrifice,” Reed said. “He is an example of bravery and courage we all must emulate.”

Besides his wife, August is survived by his parents, Donna and Richard August; his older brother, Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark R. August; and his younger sister, Melanie Cargilo. He is buried at West Point.