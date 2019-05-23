West Point Band kicks off “Music Under the Stars” June 8

Story and photo by the West Point Band

The West Point Band will kick off its “Music Under the Stars” concert series with a performance by the West Point Jazz Ensemble titled “Get the Message!” at 7:30 p.m. June 8 at the Trophy Point Amphitheater at West Point. The West Point Band will kick off its “Music Under the Stars” concert series with a performance by the West Point Jazz Ensemble titled “Get the Message!” at 7:30 p.m. June 8 at the Trophy Point Amphitheater at West Point.

Audiences are welcome to bring picnics, visit the beautiful and historic grounds at the U.S. Military Academy and enjoy scenic Hudson River views at sunset.

This performance is free and open to all. Please RSVP by visiting westpointband.eventbrite.com. Registering for this event allows the band to send you up-to-date concert information, such as weather cancellations.

The West Point Jazz Ensemble, comprised of members of the West Point Band, is proud to present this centennial tribute to percussion master and bandleader Art Blakey.

During his career, which spanned more than six decades, Art Blakey’s band, The Jazz Messengers, was considered the quintessential forum for musicians who wished to hone their talent and leave their own mark on the jazz scene.

Come join the West Point Jazz Ensemble for an incredible evening of music as they honor this iconic and influential jazz mentor.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets and to serve as ambassadors of the U.S. Military Academy and the Army to local, national and international communities.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

