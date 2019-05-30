ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Bass Club at West Point

The Bass Club at West Point is accepting new members. The Bass Club shares angling knowledge, conducts tournaments, promotes sustainable fishing and performs community service in support of West Point outdoor recreation. Membership is open to military, DOD civilians, veterans of the Armed Forces and their dependents. For more details, contact toddmess@aol.com or go to http://pbwimmer.wixsite.com/bassclubatwestpoint.

Mine Torne Road and Stilwell Lake closures

Mine Torne Road and Stilwell Lake will be closed on the listed dates for military training.

• Mine Torne Road—7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; June 6, 21, 23, 25; July 3, 4, 5, 6, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31; and Aug. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.

• Stilwell Lake—7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; June 6, 21, 23, 25; July 3, 4, 5, 6, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31; and Aug. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.

Additional dates will be provided as summer training progresses. For details, contact Alec Lazore at 845-938-3007.

Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey Campaign

The Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) Campaign runs through June 25. Let your voice be heard. All eligible civilians will receive an invitation to complete the FEVS via email link (see photo).

West Point Golf Course Specials (MWR item)

Golf & Grub Special—Special includes 18 Holes, cart, anything off the menu and draft beer or soft drink. All fees are included. Available weekdays after 10 a.m., weekends after 1 p.m., through Oct. 20. Weekdays $59, weekends $65. Family Golf Special—through Oct. 20, 3 p.m. to 45 minutes before dusk on Fridays through Sundays.

Season pass holders pay $10, while active duty, retired military/DOD pay $25. All others pay $35, and it includes green fees and cart. Special kids meal price is $5 for children 10 and under. To schedule a tee time, book a private outing, or for more details, call 845-938-2435 or visit golfatwestpoint.com.

Pizza Delivery Hours (MWR item)

West Point Bowling Center now delivers seven days a week. Delivery times are 3-8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 3-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For delivery, call 938-2140.

Dinner-To-Go Delivery Service for West Point residents (MWR item)

The West Point Club’s Dinner-To-Go is available Monday through Friday. Place your order by 2 p.m. that day and specify delivery time between 5-7 p.m. or a pick up time between 4:30–6:30 p.m. and pick up your meal at the West Point Club’s Benny Havens Lounge. Delivery service is available for West Point residents only. Fifteen-minute parking is authorized for dinner pick up in front of the club. Servings for four or six are available for a nominal fee. For pricing and menu items, visit thewestpointclub.com or call 845-446-5506/5504.

Morgan Farm Open to the Public (MWR item)

Morgan Farm offers birthday parties and horseback riding lessons, so come check out the farm today. Host your child’s next birthday party at Morgan Farm with three different party packages to fit your budget. Morgan Farm also offers riding lessons for beginner through advanced riders. These lessons are suitable for ages 5 and up. Horse boarding is available at the stables for a nominal fee. For more details, call 938-3926.