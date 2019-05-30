Baseball heads to Lubbock Regional for NCAAs

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Baseball team celebrates as it heads to is second-straight NCAA Regional. This year the Black Knights are traveling to the Lone Star State for the Lubbock Regional and host Texas Tech. Photo by Army Athletic Communications The Army West Point Baseball team celebrates as it heads to is second-straight NCAA Regional. This year the Black Knights are traveling to the Lone Star State for the Lubbock Regional and host Texas Tech. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Baseball team is heading to is second-straight NCAA Regional and this year the Black Knights are traveling to the Lone Star State.

The Cadets will face host No. 8 Texas Tech in a Friday afternoon matchup to kickoff the Lubbock Regional. That contest is slated for 4 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The other two teams at the regional are Dallas Baptist and Florida with those two squads playing at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Fans looking to obtain tickets can do so through the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH beginning at 8:30 a.m. (CT) on Tuesday.

The regional format for the DI baseball championship is a double-elimination tournament format with the winning 16 teams advancing to Super Regionals, which will be held from June 7-9.

The top eight teams remaining will host the Super Regionals on-campus in a best-of-three series with the eight winners advancing to Omaha.

The College World Series will be held from June 15-25/26 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. The eight Super Regional winners will compete in two four-team double elimination brackets.

The two winning teams from each bracket will play in a best two-of-three championship series to determine the national champion.