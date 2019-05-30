Baseball heads to Lubbock Regional for NCAAs
The Army West Point Baseball team is heading to is second-straight NCAA Regional and this year the Black Knights are traveling to the Lone Star State.
The Cadets will face host No. 8 Texas Tech in a Friday afternoon matchup to kickoff the Lubbock Regional. That contest is slated for 4 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The other two teams at the regional are Dallas Baptist and Florida with those two squads playing at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Fans looking to obtain tickets can do so through the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH beginning at 8:30 a.m. (CT) on Tuesday.
The regional format for the DI baseball championship is a double-elimination tournament format with the winning 16 teams advancing to Super Regionals, which will be held from June 7-9.
The top eight teams remaining will host the Super Regionals on-campus in a best-of-three series with the eight winners advancing to Omaha.
The College World Series will be held from June 15-25/26 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. The eight Super Regional winners will compete in two four-team double elimination brackets.
The two winning teams from each bracket will play in a best two-of-three championship series to determine the national champion.