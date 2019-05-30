OUTSIDE THE GATES

22nd annual Cornwall-on-Hudson RiverFest

The Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson will host its 22nd annual RiverFest from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. As always, RiverFest 2019 will be held at Donahue Park along the Hudson River and will feature a full day of music and entertainment, children’s activities and a large craft and food fair. The day’s events will also include live bands, kayaking, food stands and non-profit groups and contributors. RiverFest is currently accepting vendor applications. Applications can be downloaded from www.river-fest.com and will be accepted until all spaces are filled. There is no charge for RiverFest, and all are invited. Visit www.river-fest.com for up to date information.

Zoo Tour at Trailside Museums and Zoo, Bear Mountain State Park

Come join an educator for a tour to learn about the Trailside Museum and Zoo and its animals at the Bear Mountain State Park at 1 p.m. June 8. It is family friendly and suited for all ages. Registration is required. For registration and more details, email Courtney.Larson@parks.ny.gov or call 845-786-2701, ext. 293.

West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market

A new season of the West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday from June 16-Oct. 27. The first Farmers Market day, June 16, is a Customer Appreciation Day with live music. The next weekend, June 23, is a Food Truck Extravaganza.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls. The church is close to Thayer Gate. The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed. For details on the Grace Baptist Church, visit www.gracebaptistny.org.

Holy Innocents Thrift Shop in Highland Falls

The Highland Falls Holy Innocents Thrift Shop at 401 Main Street, Highland Falls, is open to the public. The shop is open Wednesdays 3:30-5:30 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Highland Falls Library exhibit

The Highland Falls Library proudly presents an exhibit by photographer Stan Goldblatt, “The Appalachian Trail—Fort Montgomery Project: Portraits of Thru Hikers on the Appalachian Trail,” which is now open and runs through Oct. 4. The Highland Falls Library is located at 298 Main Street in Highland Falls. The library and the exhibit are open at 10 a.m. Monday-Saturday with various closing hours daily. For details, contact Leslie Rose at lrose@rcls.org or 845-446-3113.