Six Track and Field members complete NCAA Preliminaries

By Nick Lovera Army Athletic Communications

Freshman Justin Young recorded a career-best time in the 110-meter hurdles, posting a 13.80. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Freshman Justin Young recorded a career-best time in the 110-meter hurdles, posting a 13.80. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Six members of the Army West Point Track and Field team competed at the third day of the NCAA East Preliminary Championships on May 25 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Freshman Justin Young recorded a career- best time in the 110-meter hurdles, posting a 13.80. He finished just one spot below the final qualifying position for the NCAA Championships.

Senior Jeff Giannettino closed out his Army career with a 2.01-meter high jump performance.

Following the meet, Giannettino completed his West Point graduation and was commissioned into the United States Army.

Two Black Knights qualified for the NCAA Championships on Friday, as sophomore August Cook (javelin) and junior Michael Renard (discus) will compete at this week’s event in Austin, Texas.

Coach’s Corner: Head Coach Mike Smith

“The guys did a nice job this weekend. Two NCAA qualifiers is one more than we had last year and our other guys didn’t shy away from the competition. This meet is extremely competitive and for the most part the guys finished close to where they were seeded coming in.

“The highlight today was Justin Young in the 110 high hurdles. He ran well yesterday to advance to today’s quarters and then today he ran even better. He ran a sound aggressive race and just missed advancing to the NCAA meet. He was in a heat with the current world leader, so we knew it was going to be tough to win.

“For him to set a new personal best and finish 14th overall is pretty impressive. When you factor in that he is only a plebe it really is remarkable.

“We’ve got a group of guys that can leave here knowing what it takes to be successful and that will help them going forward and we have two guys that extended their season by another two weeks. Now we need to get those guys ready to compete and see what they can do against some of the best people in the world.”