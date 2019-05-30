SO FREEDOM WILL REIGN: Class of 2019 Graduation, Class dismissed, next stop Army career

The class takes part in the traditional hat toss following the order of dismissal by First Captain David Bindon.

2nd. Lt. David Bindon receives his diploma from commencement speaker Vice President Mike Pence. Bindon joined Gen. Douglas MacArthur as one of only 13 cadets since 1872 to serve as First Captain and graduate as the Top Grad in the class. He was also the class valedictorian. Photo by Class of 2020 Cadet Amanda Lin