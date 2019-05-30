Solar winners

Cadets and faculty advisor, Maj. Todd Mainwaring, from the United States Military Academy at West Point were recognized as the first-place winner of the Suburan Single-Family Division during the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon 2019 Design Challenge, announced April 16. The Solar Decathlon is an international collegiate competition, comprising two challenges—Design Challenge and Build Challenge—through which student teams design and build highly efficient and innovative buildings powered by renewable energy.