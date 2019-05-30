Surdick gains Army’s highest athletic achievement

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

After an outstanding four-year career on the men’s lacrosse team, Johnny Surdick was honored with the U.S. Military Academy’s most prestigious athletic honor as he was presented with the Army Athletic Association Award.

The AAA trophy is awarded annually to the male and female cadet-athletes who display the “most valuable service to intercollegiate athletics during a career as a cadet.”

This year marks the 115th anniversary of the AAA Award, which was first presented to football’s Horatio Hackett in 1904. Abby Halbrook of the cross country and track and field team is the women’s recipient of the AAA Award.

Surdick is the fourth men’s lacrosse only athlete to achieve this honor and first defensemen. Among Cadets who played football and lacrosse, he is the sixth AAA winner and third defensemen. He is the third men’s lacrosse AAA Award recipient in nine years.

“John has been an impact player for us since the day he stepped on this campus,” said head coach Joe Alberici. “He has been one of our top defenders on a defense that has ranked in the top 10 all four of his years here. He is a three-time All-American and a cornerstone for us. John is an extremely gifted player, but I am most proud of how he developed as a player and a leader, and I can’t think of a more deserving person to win the AAA Award.”

Surdick, who hails from Odenton, Maryland, is a three-time USILA All-American and achieved first team honors during his senior season. He is a three-time All-Patriot League First Team selection and was named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

The senior captain garnered national recognition as the William C. Schmiesser Most Outstanding Defender Award earlier this week. Surdick was a Tewaaraton Award Semifinalist and is a Senior CLASS Award Finalist.

This past year, Surdick was drafted as the sixth overall pick in the inaugural Premier Lacrosse League College Draft. He was the top defenseman chosen in the draft. Surdick was also drafted in the Major Lacrosse League Draft this spring as the 19th overall pick and first selection in the third round.

In his career, Surdick eclipsed 150 ground balls (finished with 177) and 100 caused turnovers (finished with 103). He averaged 2.85 ground balls per game and 1.66 caused turnovers per contest. Each game Surdick was charged with guarding the opponent’s top offensive threat, and was able to impact the flow of play from the faceoff to transition.

Surdick will join the Field Artillery Corps upon graduation and his first duty station is Fort Bliss, Texas.

Former Army lacrosse players to achieve the AAA Award include goalie George Slabowski (‘84), attacker Jeremy Boltus (‘11) and attacker Garrett Thul (‘13). Midfielder Harry Wilson (‘28), defender Charlie Jarvis (‘69) and defender Lynn D. Moore (‘70) played both football and lacrosse and were honored with the AAA.