Cadets travel to Israel, Poland for educational journey

By Kate Levi Cubed Communications

The cadets and officers during their two-week tour of Poland and Israel enjoyed a stop in Caesarea, a town along Israel’s Mediterranean coast. Photo by Our Soldiers Speak The cadets and officers during their two-week tour of Poland and Israel enjoyed a stop in Caesarea, a town along Israel’s Mediterranean coast. Photo by Our Soldiers Speak

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL—A group of 40 cadets and their officers landed at Ben Gurion Airport May 30 for the last phase of a two-week strategic tour of Poland and Israel organized by Our Soldiers Speak (OSS), an American-based nonprofit dedicated to educating students and academics from around the world about Israel and its security realities.

After visiting significant sites in Holocaust history during their time in Poland, the cadets embarked on an immersive journey into Israeli society through June 11.

The visiting delegation received high-level briefings from current and former policymakers and commentators from across the political spectrum in the security, strategy, international relations, law, politics, media, religion and technology arenas.

One of the highlights of the Israeli leg of the servicemembers’ trip, officially called the Israel Strategy and Policy Tour (I-SAP), was a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on June 10.

The cadets were also able to meet with retired Maj. Gen. Noam Tibon, former commander of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Northern Formation; Judge Daphne Barak-Erez of the Israeli Supreme Court; Ambassador Arthur Kroll, deputy director general of the Israeli Foreign Ministry; and retired Maj. Gen. Gershon HaCohen, former commander of the IDF Staff & Command College.

The visiting cadets and servicemembers hailed from the U.S. Military Academy, the Air Force Academy and the Virginia Military Institute. They were taking part in the fourth annual tour of I-SAP—a rigorous, safe and highly educational onsite experience for U.S. cadets in Israel, America’s most indispensable ally in the Middle East.

By interfacing with members of the IDF, the American cadets and officers deepened their relationships with servicemembers who they will likely cross paths with repeatedly over the course of their military careers.

“This unparalleled experience enables American cadets to learn about hot-button issues and matters of utmost strategic importance in the Middle East firsthand,” OSS Founder and Director Benjamin Anthony said. “By forging bonds between the cadets and Israeli military officers, we are laying the groundwork for future understanding and productive interactions.”