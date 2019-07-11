Expanded hours at VCC to meet requirements for unescorted access to West Point for non-DOD visitors

By West Point Public Affairs

Starting July 22, non-DOD visitors will be required to check in at the Visitor Control Center daily from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. to be issued Local Access Credentials in order to gain entry onto the military installation. These changes will bring West Point into compliance with Department of the Army access control requirements and provide a safe and secure community to study, work and live.

“We expect delays at the gates as people learn about the new requirements,” Lt. Col. Brian Heverly, director of Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison, West Point, said. “We ask for patience and assistance in passing this new information along to members of the community, visiting family members, alumni and friends of West Point.”

This change impacts non-DOD card holders who desire unescorted access to visit cadets, friends, family, the hospital, sporting events, concerts and other programs not deemed special events. It also affects companies with employees who require unescorted access to conduct business on West Point, such as delivery drivers.

After 10 p.m., guests are still required to conduct a background check to enter the installation; however, only a 24-hour pass will be provided at Stony Lonesome Gate until the visitor can obtain a LAC at the VCC the next business day if necessary.

All visitors to the installation will undergo a background check through the National Crime Information Center–Interstate Identification Index (NCIC-III).

The Superintendent of West Point has the authority to designate certain events as “special events.” This designation will reduce the access requirements back to driver’s licenses or other approved government-issued ID cards.

Special events currently include:

• Fourth of July and Labor Day band concerts

• Graduation

• Home football games

• Ticketed sporting events like hockey and lacrosse

• Eisenhower Hall entertainment events and concerts.

Access Requirements:

Non-DOD visitors should download and fill out a Local Area Credential Request Form from the website. Visitors will then bring the form to the Visitor Control Center at 2107 New South Post Road, (West Point) located in Highland Falls, New York.

In addition to the form, visitors will need to bring a state-issued driver’s license that complies with the Real ID Act of 2005. If you are from the State of Washington, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri or New Mexico or do not have valid driver’s license, you will need one of the following:

• U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport Card

• Permanent resident card or Alien Registration Receipt Card (INS Form I-551)

• Foreign passport with a temporary I-551 stamp or temporary I-551 with a printed notation on a machine-readable immigrant visa

• Foreign passport with a current arrival-departure record or foreign passport with INS Form I-94/I-94A bearing the same names as the passport and containing an endorsement of the alien’s nonimmigrant status, if that status authorizes the alien to work for an employer

• Employment authorization document that contains a photograph (INS Form I-776)

• Driver’s license or identification card issued by a State or outlying U.S. possession that is Real ID compliant. For Washington and Minnesota, this is the Enhanced Driver License or Enhanced ID

• U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Card or Transportation Worker ID Card issued by DHS

• Native American tribal document

• U.S. Government issued, authenticated Federal PIV credentials

• For anyone under 18, a school ID card that contains a photo.

For more information, visit https://westpoint.edu/visiting-west-point or call the Visitor Control Center at 845-938-0390 or 845-938-0392.