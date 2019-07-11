West Point Spouses’ Club awards 10 scholarships

Courtesy Photo

Congratulations to the 2019 recipients of the West Point Spouses’ Club Scholarship. This year, a total of $18,000 in scholarships were awarded to 10 recipients. Eight of the recipients was high school students who will be entering college this fall as freshman. The other two recipients are members of the West Point Spouses Club who are actively engaged in their continuing education. The 2019 scholarship recipients are Mitchell Browne, Finley Corrigan, Faith East, Allison Hanus, Story Miraldi, Megan Van Sweringen, Evan Van Meter, Samantha Wender, Jennifer Wlasniewski and Eric Wooten. All are pictured except Wlasniewski. Also pictured are Scholarship Chair Deb Haley, WPSC President Stephanie Flores and West Point Garrison Commander Col. Cecil Marson.