Date and time announced for Army-Navy Cup VIII

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

The return of the Army-Navy Cup to Talen Energy Stadium for the eighth consecutive year was announced by the Philadelphia Union July 8. The 2019 installment of the highly-anticipated service-academy rivalry match will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 11.

“Philadelphia Union and Talen Energy Stadium are honored to once again host the teams from Army West Point and Navy for Army-Navy Cup VIII,” Tim McDermott, chief business officer for the Philadelphia Union, said. “Since its inception, the event has continued to grow and thrive, and we’re proud to host these great military academies and their fans here at our stadium. The partnership between the Union and Army-Navy Cup is long-running and we look forward to many more years to come.”

“The Army-Navy Cup serves as the signature event for our Men’s Soccer program, providing a world class venue to compete against our academy rival. The Army-Navy Cup has grown over the past seven years and has established itself as one of the highest attended games in college soccer,” Dan McCarthy, interim director of athletics for Army West Point, said. “We are excited to return to Talen Energy Stadium to continue the Army-Navy rivalry. We acknowledge and appreciate the pride and passion that the City of Philadelphia displays in hosting this match. Thank you to the Philadelphia Union, members of the Army-Navy steering committee, as well as PHL Sports, for continuing to show support of our two academies and the growth of the rivalry.”

Army-Navy Cup has become one of the highest attended college soccer matches in the nation annually, and saw it reach the third-highest match attended in 2017.

It has twice seen 10,000-plus fans fill the stands at Talen Energy Stadium. A five-year contract extension, signed last year, ensures the prestigious match stays at the stadium through 2022.

“We are excited to return to Talen Energy Stadium this year and being able to continue a wonderful relationship with Philadelphia and the Union,” Chet Gladchuk, director of athletics at the U.S. Naval Academy, said. “Our coaches and players really enjoy the stadium, and to play our greatest rival in such a spectacular and electric setting is fantastic. There have been great crowds, energy, atmosphere and super soccer.”

Talen Energy Stadium has played host to the Army-Navy Cup since its inaugural match in 2012, with Army currently leading the series at 3-2-2.

The debut edition in 2012 ended in a draw, as did the 2017 match. Navy won in both 2013 and 2014, while Army took the victory in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

The Black Knights’ 4-1 victory over the Midshipmen last year, marked the most goals scored in a contest by either side in the cup’s seven-year history.

Information regarding presale tickets will be released at a later date.